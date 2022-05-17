More funding headaches: Dane County Jail project short millions yet again

Funding for Dane County's jail expansion and consolidation project is short once again millions of dollars, putting back on the County Board the dilemma of how to pay for its largest ever infrastructure project.

Under the Board's current plan, the county needs about $9.8 million in additional funding to build a six-story, 825 bed facility that would replace the county's current jail facility at the City-County Building in Downtown Madison, County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Originally estimated at about $166 million, the project now costs about $176 million, according to Mead & Hunt, the county's engineering consultant.

The original plan for the project, a seven-story jail with 922 beds, was nixed by the Board in March after rising costs pushed the cost to a previous estimate of $170 million, which put the county roughly $22 million short of what was originally allocated. The estimated cost of the original project is now about $190 million, Parisi said.

"We now know even the cost of the redesigned project exceeds that of the original proposal," Parisi said.

While the County Executive's Office doesn't have a breakdown of what is driving the jail's rising price tag, labor and raw materials are seeing ongoing cost increases and "are certainly the two main inputs on any construction project," said Chuck Hicklin, the county's chief financial officer.

Board Chair Patrick Miles did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

March's compromise plan was already a hard-fought legislative tribulation for the Board. Supervisors tossed around competing proposals for months. A resolution to fund the original project was postponed for two weeks, only to have the compromise plan introduced the day before the final vote.

In the end, the compromise plan not only takes one floor of the building, but keeps open the Huber Center, an aging facility near the Alliant Energy Center whose closure had been a long-time goal of the jail project.

Proponents of the compromise touted it as achieving three major goals: closing the 1950s jail in the City-County Building that law enforcement has called inhumane, ending solitary confinement and providing mental health and medical services.

Sup. Richelle Andrae, who chairs the Board's public protection and judiciary committee, said it would be "a dereliction of duty" if supervisors didn't find a path forward for the project on their own. Other supervisors have hinted putting jail funding in a referendum to voters if the Board can't reach a three-fourths majority to raise the project's budget.

"We have a responsibility to exercise fiscal responsibility to the taxpayer and to invest in a building that treats people with dignity and respect," Andrae said.

"I'm interested in evaluating options for the project to meet our priority goals," she added.

The board needs to approve any additional funding, which requires a three-fourths majority of supervisors, by August in order to finalize the county's fall borrowing for 2022, Parisi added.

