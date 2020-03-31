More deputies working in Dane County Jail test positive for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“It appears the common thread is both the deputies and inmates who have tested positive, were either housed or working on 6 West and 7 West of the City-County Building,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The jail is spread across three facilities: the downtown City-County and Public Safety buildings and the work-release Ferris Center near the Alliant Energy Center. Inmates who have been in contact with COVID-19, including those who tested positive for it, have been housed in solitary cells in the City-County Building.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said everyone who was in contact with the inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 were moved last week.

“Those areas have been sanitized, and to my knowledge they continue to be used,” Schaffer said, noting they are being sanitized with Skytron UV emitters.