More COVID-19 cases discovered in Dane County Jail

Following agency wide testing at the Dane County Jail that concluded April 27, seven additional positive cases of the coronavirus were discovered among inmates and staff.

Currently, a total of 29 inmates and seven Dane County Sheriff’s Office employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office requested all staff and inmates be tested April 20 for the virus following a spate of new cases. The National Guard WING Mobile Specimen Collection Team conducted the testing over a four-day period from April 24-27. Exact Sciences of Madison processed the tests.

Of the 427 inmates tested, six new cases were discovered. Three of the inmates have been released, one has recovered and 25 are in isolation. Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said some are housed in a pod within the Public Safety Building and some are in segregation cells.

The jail is spread across three facilities: the downtown City-County and Public Safety buildings and the work-release Ferris Center near the Alliant Energy Center.