More contagious variant strain of COVID-19 identified in Wisconsin
State health officials confirmed Friday that a second, more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus has been identified in Wisconsin.

The B1351 coronavirus variant, which differs from the B117 variant that has already resulted in 26 confirmed cases as of Friday, spreads more rapidly and easily than the original COVID-19 virus that has impacted the state for the last year, according to the state Department of Health Services. Health officials do not yet know if the new variant strain has any impact on the disease's overall severity, but there is some evidence to suggest that it could affect how some antibodies respond to the virus.

"It is important to remember that new variants are expected to occur over time," DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said in a statement. "Because these variants may spread more easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, mask wearing, staying home, physically distancing, and washing your hands continues to be crucial."

DHS did not identify where in the state the new variant strain was identified.

Health officials expect that all three of the currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines effectively reduce the risk of the coronavirus for all variants.

On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that in addition to 1 million residents receiving one dose of the vaccine more than 500,000 individuals had completed their vaccine series. 

More than 17% of the state's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the state Department of Health Services. What's more, the federal Food and Drug Administration's approval of Johnson and Johnson's one shot vaccine is expected to further expedite vaccinations.

