More businesses to shut down with Tony Evers' 'safer-at-home' order

Gov. Tony Evers' order to shut down nonessential businesses for a month will go into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, shuttering even more businesses across the state.
The "safer-at-home" order, announced Monday, is similar to "stay-at-home" or "shelter-in-place" directives already issued in other states including California, Ohio and Illinois and includes many exemptions for businesses deemed essential, including:
- Health care operations
- Critical infrastructure
- Businesses that provide food, shelter, social services for vulnerable individuals
- Convenience stores, grocery stores, farmers' markets and food banks
- Businesses that ship or deliver food and goods
- Pharmacies and health care supply stores and facilities
- Child care facilities, with some limitations
- Gas stations and auto shops
- Banks
- Laundry businesses
- Hardware stores, plumbers and electricians
- Education institutions - for distance learning purposes
- Security and payroll businesses
- Law and safety and essential government services
“Each and every one of us has to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 so we can flatten the curve to ensure our doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers have the opportunity to do their important work," Evers said in a statement. "Let’s all do our part and work together.”
Under the order, libraries are ordered to close all in-person services, but can maintain online operations. The order does not apply to facilities operated by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections or the Department of Military Affairs including the Challenge Academy.
Other businesses ordered to close include amusement parks, carnivals, water parks, swimming pools, splash pads, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, children's play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, bowling alleys, movie and other theaters, concern and music halls, country and social clubs, gyms and fitness centers.
All forms of travel, except for essential business, is prohibited under the order and those using public transit must comply with social distancing requirements that include maintaining a distance of at least six feet from other individuals.
State officials have said the directive will be enforced by local law enforcement.
You have free articles remaining.
Under the order, residents still are able to make essential trips to the doctor, pick up medications at a pharmacy, go shopping for necessary items, care for a family member in another household and care for adults, minors or dependents.
Residents are also reminded to avoid social gatherings, wash their hands frequently, cover sneezes and coughs, avoid touching their face and stay at home as much as possible.
Schools, nail salons, spas and sit-in services at bars and restaurants already have been closed down due to the respiratory disease, which has infected more than 400 people across the state.
Preliminary numbers from the Department of Workforce Development show that more than 21,000 initial unemployment claims had been made Monday, the most in a single day since businesses began shutting down as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. There were about 1,400 initial claims made on the same day last year.
There were more than 95,000 total initial claims made between March 17 and Monday. In the same seven-day span last year, about 4,700 initial claims were made.
As of Monday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 416 cases of COVID-19. Officials with Public Health Madison and Dane County said that of the more than 1800 tests completed in Dane County so far 70 have come back positive.
Five deaths have been reported in Fond du Lac, Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties.
Photos: A look at how the novel coronavirus is affecting Wisconsin
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Distributing food
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Addressing reporters
Health press conference
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Talking to reporters
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
County press conference
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.