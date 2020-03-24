More businesses to shut down with Tony Evers' 'safer-at-home' order

Schools, nail salons, spas and sit-in services at bars and restaurants already have been closed down due to the respiratory disease, which has infected more than 400 people across the state.

Preliminary numbers from the Department of Workforce Development show that more than 21,000 initial unemployment claims had been made Monday, the most in a single day since businesses began shutting down as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. There were about 1,400 initial claims made on the same day last year.

There were more than 95,000 total initial claims made between March 17 and Monday. In the same seven-day span last year, about 4,700 initial claims were made.

As of Monday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 416 cases of COVID-19. Officials with Public Health Madison and Dane County said that of the more than 1800 tests completed in Dane County so far 70 have come back positive.

Five deaths have been reported in Fond du Lac, Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties.

Photos: A look at how the novel coronavirus is affecting Wisconsin

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.