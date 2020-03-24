More businesses to shut down with Tony Evers' monthlong 'safer at home' order

"The intent of this order is to have people stay at home so we can flatten the curve and stop the spread of this disease," Baldauff said. "We do not encourage people to try to find clever ways around this order. We all need to do our part, and that means taking this seriously and making safe decisions. Stay — and I cannot stress this enough — home."

Also on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that entrance fees will be waived for all state parks and trails, but social distancing practices are strongly urged. People can still go outside to walk, bike or exercise.

The order also bans all travel except for essential business. But that includes travel to engage in outdoor activity, so driving to the dog park is still okay. Those using public transit must comply with social distancing recommendations, such as staying at least 6 feet away from others.

Residents still can make essential trips to the doctor, pick up medications at a pharmacy, go shopping for food and other necessary items, or care for a family member, friend or pet in another household.

Residents are also urged to avoid social gatherings, wash their hands frequently, cover sneezes and coughs, avoid touching their faces and avoid shaking hands.