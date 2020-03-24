More businesses to shut down with Tony Evers' month-long 'safer-at-home' order

Also on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that entrance fees will be waived for all state parks and trails, but social distance practices are strongly urged.

All forms of travel, except for essential business, is prohibited under the order and those using public transit must comply with social distancing requirements that include maintaining a distance of at least six feet from other individuals.

State officials have said the directive will be enforced by local law enforcement. Under the mandate, violating the order is punishable by up to 30 days imprisonment and/or a $250 fine.

Under the order, residents still are able to make essential trips to the doctor, pick up medications at a pharmacy, go shopping for necessary items, care for a family member in another household and care for adults, minors or dependents.

Residents are also reminded to avoid social gatherings, wash their hands frequently, cover sneezes and coughs, avoid touching their face and stay at home as much as possible.

Schools, nail salons, spas and sit-in services at bars and restaurants already have been closed down due to the respiratory disease, which has infected more than 400 people across the state.