More businesses to shut down with Tony Evers' month-long 'safer-at-home' order

While Gov. Tony Evers' order to shut down nonessential businesses for a month includes many exemptions ranging from grocery stores to manufacturers, other industries that draw large crowds will be forced to shutter their doors as officials try to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The "safer-at-home" order, announced Monday — which goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday and remains in place until April 24 — is similar to "shelter-in-place" directives already issued in other states including California, Ohio and Illinois.
The order includes many exemptions for businesses deemed essential, including:
- Health care operations
- Critical infrastructure
- Takeout and delivery services at restaurants
- Carryout alcohol sales at bars, breweries, wineries and retailers
- Businesses that provide food, shelter and social services for vulnerable individuals including food banks and pantries
- Grocery stores, convenience stores, farmers' markets and food banks
- Businesses that ship or deliver food and goods, including post offices
- Pharmacies and health care supply stores and facilities
- Child care facilities, with some limitations
- Gas stations and auto shops
- Banks, credit unions and other financial service providers
- Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services
- Laundry businesses including laundromats, dry cleaners and industrial laundry services
- Hardware stores and those that sell electrical, plumbing, heating and construction materials
- Critical trade services including plumbers, electricians, carpenters and laborers
- Education institutions, but for distance learning purposes only
- Security and payroll businesses
- Law and safety and essential government services
- Businesses that manufacture, sell or supply products that people need to work from home
- Transit providers including airlines, taxis, transportation network providers like Uber and Lyft and paratransit providers
- Professional services including legal, accounting, insurance and real estate services
- Manufacturers including distributors and supply chain companies
“Each and every one of us has to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 so we can flatten the curve to ensure our doctors, nurses, and health care workers have the opportunity to do their important work," Evers said in a statement. "Let’s all do our part and work together.”
Under the order, libraries are ordered to close all in-person services but can maintain online operations. The order does not apply to facilities operated by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections or the Department of Military Affairs including the Challenge Academy.
Hotels and motels also are exempt from the order, but must close swimming pools, hot tubs and exercise facilities and follow guidelines to prohibit guests from congregating in lobbies or common areas.
In addition, weddings, funerals and religious facilities are allowed to continue, but must limit gatherings to no more than 10 people in a room or confined space at a time.
Other businesses ordered to close include amusement parks, carnivals, water parks, swimming pools, splash pads, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, children's play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, bowling alleys, movie and other theaters, concert and music halls, country and social clubs, gyms and fitness centers.
The order does not specifically address whether golf courses are exempt, or under what circumstances — for example, whether courses that allow players to prepay and use the grounds but not the clubhouse are treated the same as public parks, which will remain open, or country clubs.
Also on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that entrance fees will be waived for all state parks and trails, but social distance practices are strongly urged.
You have free articles remaining.
All forms of travel, except for essential business, is prohibited under the order and those using public transit must comply with social distancing requirements that include maintaining a distance of at least six feet from other individuals.
State officials have said the directive will be enforced by local law enforcement. Under the mandate, violating the order is punishable by up to 30 days imprisonment and/or a $250 fine.
Under the order, residents still are able to make essential trips to the doctor, pick up medications at a pharmacy, go shopping for necessary items, care for a family member in another household and care for adults, minors or dependents.
Residents are also reminded to avoid social gatherings, wash their hands frequently, cover sneezes and coughs, avoid touching their face and stay at home as much as possible.
Schools, nail salons, spas and sit-in services at bars and restaurants already have been closed down due to the respiratory disease, which has infected more than 400 people across the state.
Preliminary numbers from the Department of Workforce Development show that more than 21,000 initial unemployment claims had been made Monday, the most in a single day since businesses began shutting down as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. There were about 1,400 initial claims made on the same day last year.
There were more than 95,000 total initial claims made between March 17 and Monday. In the same seven-day span last year, about 4,700 initial claims were made.
As of Monday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 416 cases of COVID-19. Officials with Public Health Madison and Dane County said that of the more than 1800 tests completed in Dane County so far 70 have come back positive.
Five deaths have been reported in Fond du Lac, Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties.
Photos: A look at how the novel coronavirus is affecting Wisconsin
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Distributing food
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Addressing reporters
Health press conference
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Talking to reporters
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
County press conference
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.