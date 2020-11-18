‘Monumental’ Capitol Square project gains City Council approval

It would also preserve the landmark American Exchange building and retain the historic facade facing the Capitol Square.

Eno Vino owners, Jose and Sara Granados, spoke to the importance of their patrons’ access to the restaurant’s balcony that provides a sweeping view of the Capitol. The wine bar and bistro is located on the top two floors of the 10-story AC Hotel Madison Downtown, located 1 N. Webster St. — across the street from the ULI development.

They are not opposed to the development of the block but believe the design can be further adjusted.

“We cannot allow the city of Madison to lose this community asset,” Sara Granados said.

ULI developer Mark Binkowski said previous changes to the project design, including pushing back the upper floors by about 30 feet, draw the eye toward the Capitol Building and mitigate loss of a view.

Verveer said though his “heart goes out” to the owners of Eno Vino, he believes their business will remain strong. With any downtown project, Verveer said the issue of losing sight of views — whether it’s the Capitol or the lake — comes up constantly.

“It goes with the territory downtown,” Verveer said.

