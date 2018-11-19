For the past eight months, Madison drivers using Monroe Street have been thwarted by a maze of traffic cones, unpaved roads and heavy machinery.
But the west side thoroughfare will be open to two-way traffic Wednesday, signaling the end of a major $21 million reconstruction project that has frustrated near residents, commuters and business owners who rely on the street.
The city narrowed Monroe Street to one lane for traffic heading east toward Camp Randall Stadium and downtown in March as part of the construction project, which consisted of reconstructing and repaving nearly the entire length of the street, which stretches from the UW-Madison campus to the Arboretum.
The project also raised the grade at four intersections to calm traffic, added brightly colored crosswalks for additional pedestrian safety and replaced the decades-old sanitation sewer and much of the storm sewer.
City crews will finish installing street signs over the next two weeks, which will cause temporary parking restrictions.
Metro Transit bus service will return to Monroe Street Thursday