Monona Terrace executive director Gregg McManners has announced he will retire in January.
McManners has led the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center for the past nine years. His last day will be Jan. 24.
“We exist for our customers and our community,” McManners said in a statement. “And it has been an incredible honor to serve both."
During his tenure, McManners led the event center through two renovations that increased technological capabilities.
Under McManners, Monona Terrace also received its certification as a gold level "green building" by the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program.
The designation recognizes Monona Terrace as a building that conserves its use of water, energy and other resources, reduces waste and decreases other environmental impacts, according to the U.S. Green Building Council's website. Green buildings are rated at four levels: certified, silver, gold and platinum, with platinum the highest.
“We are grateful for Gregg’s leadership, and his role in making Monona Terrace and Madison a major destination and economic catalyst," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. "He worked hard to make Monona Terrace a welcoming gathering spot for our community regardless of age, race or income.”
The city is conducting a national search for McManners' replacement.