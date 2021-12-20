Monona considering second diversity contract in response to 2020 detainment of Black man

Goforth said during the meeting she knows it’s frustrating not having “magic fairy dust that cures racism and inequities.”

But “it’s just so important to realize that these inequities literally exist in every facet of our community and every community in America and if not beyond those borders. It runs so, so deep,” she said. “If we had started this 20 years ago, maybe you would see some results now. So we have a long way to go.”

Incident at home

Furdge was staying at home in the 5000 block of Arrowhead Drive when a woman who identified herself as Latina called the Police Department’s non-emergency line to report him, according to police reports.

After cracking open the home’s door and hearing someone inside, but not getting any answer when they announced themselves, police entered, according to police body camera video. Two officers drew their guns and ordered Furdge to come out with his hands raised and he was handcuffed for slightly more than a minute while police determined he was the guest of a man staying there, Toren Young.