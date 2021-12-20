Monona considering second diversity contract in response to 2020 detainment of Black man

The Monona City Council on Monday will consider approving a second contract for diversity, equity and inclusion consulting in response to the brief June 2020 police detainment of a Black man that no one, including the man detained, has formally alleged was related to his race.
The City Council in the 89% white Madison suburb on Dec. 6 gave initial approval to the contract with Madison-based Nehemiah Community Development Corp. It offers staff training on, among other things, “learning to connect historical themes with current events”; “cultural engagement sessions”; professional development and strategic planning services; and “executive coaching sessions” with Nehemiah president and founder Alex Gee.
Total cost could be as much as $29,500, although the city is allowed to pick and choose among the services. It signed a similar contract worth up to $56,000 with Nehemiah in August 2020.
Nehemiah was hired in response to the June 2 detainment of Keonte Furdge, a then-23-year-old Black man and former Monona Grove High School football player who was briefly held at gunpoint and handcuffed after a neighbor reported his presence at a home she thought was vacant.
News of the incident spurred outrage among some residents, and the city quickly apologized and promised to take steps to look at police practice and address race-related issues in the city of 8,600, but Furdge never filed a formal complaint against Monona police and the civil rights lawsuit he filed against the city in September 2020 does not allege he was targeted because of his race. An independent review of the Police Department’s actions also does not assert Furdge’s race was a factor in the incident.
Ald. Kathy Thomas said she will vote for the new contract with Nehemiah and expects the rest of the council will, too, saying Nehemiah’s work is no longer just about the June incident.
Thomas, a white woman, said she hasn’t personally seen racial intolerance in Monona and couldn’t give specific examples of what people of color have told her about their experience in the city, but that it’s clear some nonwhite people don’t feel comfortable there.
“I don’t see it, but people of color do,” she said. “It makes you stop and pause and say that is not a good thing.”
Ald. Kristie Goforth, who identifies as Native American and the only nonwhite person on the council, similarly suggested Nehemiah’s work wasn’t about the Furdge incident and pointed to the lack of diversity among city staff and city committees, and a lack of affordable housing, as among the reasons she would be voting for the contract.
“We know that diversity leads to higher resilience and innovation in organizations and I believe this also translates to communities,” she said. “I want Monona to be a dynamic community and in order for us to be dynamic, we must diversify.”
Ald. Doug Wood said that while the “original impetus” for the Nehemiah contract was Furdge’s detainment, it was also signed within the “larger context” of the police murder of George Floyd and the national reckoning that emerged.
“There was a lot of distrust of the police in the local community that needed to be addressed,” he said.
Nehemiah has so far hosted, co-hosted or facilitated six resident or staff engagement sessions, including two concerning the city’s hire of a new police chief, and created a 15-page “Baseline Assessment of Racial Equity in the City of Monona.” That document and city administrator Bryan Gadow say Nehemiah staff have met with, interviewed or otherwise received feedback from slightly fewer than 100 residents and city and Monona Grove School District officials.
Nehemiah has also been working since July with the city’s Ad Hoc Workgroup on Diversity and Equity Issues, Gadow said.
“The city is misaligned at every layer on the severity of racial inequity and cultural competency, and the urgency with which it should be addressed,” the baseline report says. It does not point to any clear instances of racial intolerance in the city in the last 11 years, but does highlight the city’s overwhelmingly white workforce and racial disparities in criminal justice.
Nehemiah officials did not respond to requests for comment.
Public perception
During the Dec. 6 council meeting, Ald. Jennifer Kuhr said residents have told her they don’t know what Nehemiah is doing with the city and suggested the city put out a press release explaining the group’s efforts.
Nehemiah vice president of research and education Karen Reece said one of the “tricky parts” of its work is that the public is used to seeing a meeting, event or “one-off initiative with some results attached to it.”
“While those things are very valuable, they don’t necessarily create long-term change,” she said, and Nehemiah’s hope is to build support among city officials for long-term change in the community generally.
Goforth said during the meeting she knows it’s frustrating not having “magic fairy dust that cures racism and inequities.”
But “it’s just so important to realize that these inequities literally exist in every facet of our community and every community in America and if not beyond those borders. It runs so, so deep,” she said. “If we had started this 20 years ago, maybe you would see some results now. So we have a long way to go.”
Incident at home
Furdge was staying at home in the 5000 block of Arrowhead Drive when a woman who identified herself as Latina called the Police Department’s non-emergency line to report him, according to police reports.
After cracking open the home’s door and hearing someone inside, but not getting any answer when they announced themselves, police entered, according to police body camera video. Two officers drew their guns and ordered Furdge to come out with his hands raised and he was handcuffed for slightly more than a minute while police determined he was the guest of a man staying there, Toren Young.
Young, who is also Black, and Furdge are former Monona Grove High School football players. The home is owned by Mark Rundle, who used to coach the men and whose now-deceased parents used to live in the home. He later told police he had given Young permission to be there but not Furdge, with whom he’d had a falling out.
Officers did not know Furdge was Black until he emerged from the back room, after they’d drawn their guns, according to police and the independent review of the incident.
Black history course
Gadow said that aside from the community listening sessions Nehemiah facilitated, “the focus of this year one ... was to work internally (with) city staff and policymakers to establish a baseline understanding of diversity, equity and inclusive issues in Monona, to better inform work going forward.”
As of Wednesday, Nehemiah had been paid $44,000 for its work under the first contract, he said. Nehemiah was the only organization approached about doing the work.
Thirteen city department heads or other members of the city’s leadership team also attended Nehemiah’s long-running Black history course, “Justified Anger: Black History for a New Day,” Gadow said, for an additional $2,600.
Wood said regardless of Monona’s lack of diversity, “our city government interacts with a much more diverse population on a daily basis” and “it is important for our staff to have cultural competence when they interact with diverse peoples.”
