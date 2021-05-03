Monona City Council approves borrowing $8.5M to buy San Damiano Friary

The Monona City Council on Monday unanimously approved borrowing $8.5 million to buy the historic San Damiano Friary property along Lake Monona.

The approval paves the way for Monona to close on the property June 1 and open up the private green space to the public.

With more than 1,000 feet of lake frontage, the 10-acre wooded area, home to the 1888 Frank Allis House, is one of the last largely undeveloped pieces of property on Lake Monona.

Monona struck a deal last year with the Saint Norbert Abbey, which has owned the parcel for decades, to buy the prime real estate for $8.6 million. The city has already paid a $100,000 down payment.

Although the city will issue $8.5 million in bonds for the purchase, it expects to receive donations to buy down the bonds and decrease the impact on Monona taxpayers.