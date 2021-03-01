Monday's 'Light the Night' event to honor Dane County COVID-19 victims

Emergency vehicles will light up for 27 minutes — one for every 10 Dane County lives lost to COVID-19 — Monday during a memorial at the Alliant Energy Center.

The “Light the Night” tribute will honor the 273 Dane County residents who have died during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as their families and the frontline workers who cared for them.

Following remarks from Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, police, fire and EMS agencies from across the county will activate their emergency lights.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the event, which begins at 6 p.m. They are asked to drive their vehicles to the event, turn on Alliant Energy Center Way and follow parking attendant directions.

Attendees should remain in their vehicles and turn off their headlights.

The event comes as Madison declared March 1 a day of remembrance after a year of the coronavirus pandemic upending life in the community.

