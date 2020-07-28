You are the owner of this article.
Momentum building among Wisconsin Democrats calling for statewide mask order
While Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has expressed doubt that a statewide mask mandate would hold up in court, momentum continues to build among state Democrats calling for a Wisconsin face-covering requirement. 

On Tuesday, state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee said a petition supporting a statewide mask mandate amassed more than 8,000 signatures from "hundreds of municipalities" in less than a day.

More than 30 states across the nation have implemented statewide mask orders in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The tremendous support we have received for a statewide mask mandate has been overwhelming," Larson said in a statement. "What some might think is the absolute least we can do is also the simplest, most effective way for us to control the spread of COVID-19 and give us a fighting chance to open schools safely this academic year."

While Evers has said a statewide mask mandate would be unlikely, he said last week the surge in positive cases of COVID-19 had "accelerated" his consideration of such an order.

However, Evers also reiterated on a Thursday call with reporters that his authority to impose a statewide order to limit the spread of COVID-19 — which has killed 906 Wisconsinites as of Tuesday — is severely limited by the state Supreme Court’s elimination of his stay-at-home order in May.

Evers has said he would not hesitate to pass a mask mandate if he knew the matter wouldn't face a legal challenge.

The court struck down Evers' "safer at home" order, which closed some businesses and limited services at others, in a 4-3 vote, with conservative-backed Justice Brian Hagedorn joining the court’s two liberal-backed members in support of the order.

On August 1, liberal-backed Justice Jill Karofsky joins the seven-member state Supreme Court — following her April victory over current conservative-backed Justice Daniel Kelly. With Karofsky on the court, a statewide mask order could face better odds of withstanding a legal challenge.

Evers issued a mandate earlier this month for state executive branch employees to wear masks while working in state buildings.

Several state GOP leaders, who also have the ability to pass a Wisconsin mask order, have said they support local requirements, but would oppose a statewide rule.

Last week, Racine, Green Bay, Whitewater and Superior joined Madison and Milwaukee as Wisconsin cities to pass mandates requiring people to wear masks in certain public settings. Additional cities have considered their own local requirements, which could add to the patchwork of mask requirements across the state.

Earlier this month, the UW Board of Regents unanimously passed a mask mandate, a few weeks after UW System guidelines recommended masks but stopped short of requiring them.

Both state and global health experts have said wearing masks as one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of the virus. Despite not wearing a face mask in public for months, President Donald Trump last week encouraged face-coverings. He recently tweeted that it’s patriotic to wear a mask.

“Until a safe, effective vaccine is available, which likely won’t be until sometime next year, masks are our best bet," Larson said. "Your mask protects you, my mask protects me. With over 30 states having already issued mask orders, red and blue alike, this is not a partisan issue. It’s time for Wisconsin leaders to follow the science, too.”

