Momentum building among Wisconsin Democrats calling for statewide mask order

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has expressed doubt that a statewide mask mandate would hold up in court, momentum continues to build among state Democrats calling for a Wisconsin face-covering requirement.

On Tuesday, state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee said a petition supporting a statewide mask mandate amassed more than 8,000 signatures from "hundreds of municipalities" in less than a day.

More than 30 states across the nation have implemented statewide mask orders in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The tremendous support we have received for a statewide mask mandate has been overwhelming," Larson said in a statement. "What some might think is the absolute least we can do is also the simplest, most effective way for us to control the spread of COVID-19 and give us a fighting chance to open schools safely this academic year."

While Evers has said a statewide mask mandate would be unlikely, he said last week the surge in positive cases of COVID-19 had "accelerated" his consideration of such an order.