Mom with schizoaffective disorder works to end stigma

BELOIT — “I want to help someone to not be scared of someone like me.”

That’s what 37-year-old Dawn Paulson said about having schizoaffective disorder. After years of hospitalizations, Paulson has finally found the right medication and therapy to help her gain the stability necessary to raise a 2-year-old son.

Paulson and her psychotherapist, Kari Bell of Beloit Psychotherapy, discussed Paulson’s journey with schizoaffective disorder in hopes of ending the stigma of severe and persistent mental illness. While depression and anxiety are getting talked about more comfortably in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell said people still shy away from those with more severe mental illness.

Paulson is living proof, Bell said, that with the right treatment and supportive relationships, people can thrive.

Paulson was close to her mother and loved babysitting and being around children, and as an adult, she worked in a toy store.

When her mother died in 2002, she took it hard, and in the years following she began to hear her mother’s voice. Soon she began to see what she described as the shadow people.