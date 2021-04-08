Mobile vaccinators making inroads in Madison's vulnerable communities

He said the group started with about 100 shots per week, but with more supply expected and more networking with public health staff and community leaders, he expects that number to more than double in coming weeks.

Benevolent Specialists has given out about 1,000 doses of vaccine so far, but the group is hoping for more doses from the state in the future. And because it’s only gotten the Moderna vaccine, the group has vaccinated only 500 people.

'Get it over and done with'

The two-shot regimen has come with logistical issues. Scheduling a second shot can pose problems, especially with a transient population. Mullen said he tries to schedule the second dose at homeless shelters for when people are expected to show up anyway, to pick up mail or eat lunch.

But for a variety of reasons, about 20% to 30% didn’t make their second-shot appointment. So he’s “begging and pleading” with the state for a supply of one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Benevolent Specialists capped the number of shots on Wednesday at 40. That about doubles the number of residents at the community of about 200 adults and 100 children that have been vaccinated, said Schorr, Bayview’s program manager.