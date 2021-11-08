Mistakes on last year's absentee ballot certificates were predictable, minor

But elections officials were also contending with a bitterly divided state government that failed to enact any laws that might have guided them in their work.

State law can appear contradictory, on the one hand requiring voters to provide specific information for their ballots to be counted, and on the other deeming that “elections-related requirements should be construed to give effect to the will of electors, even when full compliance with some statutory provisions does not occur,” as the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau put it in a Oct. 22 audit that found no widespread fraud or abuse that might have affected the outcome of the election.

Based on guidance from the Elections Commission, local elections officials were, for example, told to try to fill in missing address information for absentee ballot witnesses “using reliable information, such as personal knowledge, voter registration information, or a telephone call with a voter or witness,” according to the LAB.

Missing signatures or “other errors” also required clerks to “require the individuals who cast the ballots or the witnesses to resolve these issues,” the LAB reported.

Corrections made

As a result, nearly as common as errors were errors corrected, either by voters or clerk’s offices.