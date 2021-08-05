'Mission camps,' more tiny homes possible in Madison with proposed zoning changes

As Madison policymakers continue to seek solutions for residents without housing, some want to lay the legislative groundwork that would allow people to live and sleep outside.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and several alders are sponsoring an ordinance that would create a new special zoning district for mission camps — or outdoor sites for people living in tents or their vehicles that would be managed by a nonprofit, religious institution or local government.
In separate proposals, they’re also hoping to streamline the process of creating tiny house villages — like the ones operated by Occupy Madison — and allow for additional temporary encampments. All three proposals are scheduled to be reviewed by the Plan Commission its Sept. 20 meeting.
“These ordinance changes make it easier to establish legal encampments in a variety of forms — whether tent or vehicle encampments, tiny house villages, or temporary shelters associated with a church or nonprofit,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.
Ald. Patrick Heck, District 2, said the three proposed changes are “long overdue.”
“Our houseless residents desperately need accommodations now and that includes a wide range of possibilities,” said Heck, a sponsor of the three proposed ordinances. “There are many different needs and many different types of people who need housing.”
The proposed changes come as a group of people continue to camp in Reindahl Park on the city’s east side and as the city seeks property for a permanent men’s shelter.
Rhodes-Conway has directed city staff to search for options for a possible temporary legal encampment, which would be managed by a nonprofit organization, on city land that is not a park.
“The city has been working to resolve the encampment at Reindahl Park so the park can return to its designated uses in this diverse and dynamic community,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Many in the park do not choose to use the city shelter and the city has few apartments available for those experiencing homelessness.”
Creating this legal groundwork aims to create more legal places for residents to sleep. Ald. Grant Foster, District 15, said hurdles like identifying a site remain.
“It’s not going to make anything happen on its own,” said Foster, a sponsor of the proposal. “This will provide the zoning and land use framework.”
Legal places to sleep
Under the first proposed ordinance, a mission camp is a facility owned, operated or funded by a nonprofit organization, religious group or government entity that provides a campground area where people can live temporarily or permanently in tents or other portable housing, like cars and campers.
A mission camp would be considered a permitted use, meaning it wouldn’t need additional approval from the city’s Plan Commission, if Madison were to operate or fund one. But additional approval would be required if another nonprofit or religious group were to run a mission camp.
“It puts the decision about these encampments into the hands of the City Council,” Building Inspection Director Matt Tucker said.
Each mission camp would be required to have a management plan, contain no more than 30 tents, follow regulations related to open fires and cooking, and acquire a state campground license.
The second proposal would create a zoning district for tiny house villages, providing a more straightforward process for future sites that accommodate more than three tiny houses.
Occupy Madison has had success with this model at two locations, one on North Third Street and the other on Aberg Avenue, in Madison. Brenda Konkel, president of Occupy Madison, said the changes would be progress and a “huge step forward.”
The third proposal would allow local governments, in addition to nonprofits and religious institutions, to establish portable shelter missions. An example of a portable shelter mission would be a church sponsoring a smaller group of people to camp on its property.
Madison currently allows portable shelter missions in certain places in the city with additional approval, but Tucker said they haven't been used yet. The new proposal expands who can operate one to include a governmental entity and allows them as a permitted use in all zoning districts.
Heck said addressing the needs of the homeless community requires multiple solutions, and creating a legal place to sleep outside is one of them.
"We believe that there will likely always be people who don’t fit into shelters or traditional housing, and we wanted to be able to accommodate them,” Heck said. “Oftentimes, houseless people are traumatized over and over again and making some of their situation legal will certainly help.”
