'Mission camps,' more tiny homes possible in Madison with proposed zoning changes

“Our houseless residents desperately need accommodations now and that includes a wide range of possibilities,” said Heck, a sponsor of the three proposed ordinances. “There are many different needs and many different types of people who need housing.”

The proposed changes come as a group of people continue to camp in Reindahl Park on the city’s east side and as the city seeks property for a permanent men’s shelter.

Rhodes-Conway has directed city staff to search for options for a possible temporary legal encampment, which would be managed by a nonprofit organization, on city land that is not a park.

“The city has been working to resolve the encampment at Reindahl Park so the park can return to its designated uses in this diverse and dynamic community,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Many in the park do not choose to use the city shelter and the city has few apartments available for those experiencing homelessness.”

Creating this legal groundwork aims to create more legal places for residents to sleep. Ald. Grant Foster, District 15, said hurdles like identifying a site remain.