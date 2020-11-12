Misplaced Milwaukee flash drive morphs into false reports of election fraud

Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top election official, emphasized that absentee ballots were properly counted all night long.

“We have seen unfounded allegations that clerks and poll workers stopped counting, that they mysteriously found absentee ballots in the middle of the night, or that all the votes on absentee ballots were only for one candidate,” Wolfe said. “It’s just not true.”

Expert urges skepticism

Wisconsin Right Now only recently materialized as an online outlet. The organization’s Facebook page was created on Aug. 17, and its website’s earliest stories date back to around the same time.

News websites that suddenly appear ahead of a major event like an election should be a red flag for discerning readers because a couple of months isn’t long enough to earn trust on issues as important as the legitimacy of the vote in Wisconsin, said Shaydanay Urbani, a writer and researcher with the global fact-checking organization First Draft.