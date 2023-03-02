A voter registration group is sending Madison area residents "misleading mailers" featuring pre-filled absentee ballot request applications that often don't include the recipients' correct information, according to the Madison clerk's office and other election officials.

The group, the Center for Voter Information, says on its website that its "vote-by-mail ballot applications are tailored to each state and accepted by state and local election authorities." The group's stated goal is to increase voter registration and turnout.

But Madison area officials and residents are telling a different story about the organization — one of "astounding levels of ineptitude," in the words of Dane County election management specialist Rachel Rodriguez.

Many of the forms in the Madison area list one name on the mailer envelope and another name on the actual absentee ballot application.

The organization, which ProPublica reported has spent tens of thousands of dollars to elect Democrats, said the commercial printing company it uses caused the recent error.

"We deeply regret this printing error and will do everything we can to ensure impacted Wisconsin voters have the information and resources they need to participate in the April 4th election," Center for Voter Information president and CEO Tom Lopach said.

A spokesperson from the printer, Westerleigh Press, said a quality control sensor that experienced an electrical failure caused the error.

"Because of the sensor failures, we cannot accurately detail the scope of the mismatches," Westerleigh Press chief operations officer Misha Pavlov said.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said the group's erroneous mailers go further back than the recent incident. The group, which has been sending similar mailers for years, uses "terrible data," sometimes sending forms to people who have been dead for a long time, he said.

"They cause more harm than good," he said. "They don't seem to care about the damage they're doing and people's faith in the clerks and the election system as a whole."

Despite the mailers coming from the Center for Voter Information, the forms' return address are the local clerks' offices, causing voters to think their local election officials are sending the forms, McDonell said. That's leading to clerks receiving an influx of angry and confused calls.

Some of the request forms the group is sending out do include accurate information, Madison deputy clerk Jim Verbick said. And those forms can be used to request an absentee ballot. But even those correct forms are sometimes causing confusion because they're going out to people who already requested an absentee ballot, Verbick said.

Verbick said he has received dozens of Madisonians' calls about the mailers, both from people who received forms with incorrect information and those who received forms with correct information but were still confused about the forms' origins.

McDonell said he's received complaints from clerks in McFarland and Fitchburg about the mailers.

Fitchburg city clerk Tracy Oldenburg sent McDonell an email about the mailers saying, "My emails and voicemails are overrun with questions from residents about this as well as accusations of voter fraud."

The mailers are causing a "dramatically negative effect" for the city's election workers, Verbick said.

Despite the group's goals of increasing voter participation, the mailers are also causing a "net negative" effect for city residents, he continued.

"It's sort of stoking the fires of confusion and misinformation as far as what exactly it is they're getting and why they're getting it," Verbick said.

One of the local residents who received a mailer from the Center for Voter Information was UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden. The mailer he received was addressed to a family member of Burden's but had the name and number of a neighbor on the form itself, he said.

"Our voters can feel free to disregard the mailings," Verbick said.

Wisconsinites can request absentee ballots at myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Vote-Absentee-By-Mail.