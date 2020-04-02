Milwaukee's Democratic National Convention delayed until August amid coronavirus pandemic

The Democratic National Convention has been pushed back to August amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Thursday.
The event, originally scheduled for July 13-17 in Milwaukee, will instead be held one month later during the week of Aug. 17, though the exact duration is still unknown.
Democratic National Convention Committee CEO Joe Solmonese said the organizers "remain committed to hosting this historic moment" in Milwaukee and pledged to continue monitoring developments while following the advice of health care processionals.
“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention," he added.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the development, which was previewed by former Vice President Joe Biden the previous night when he told late night show host Jimmy Fallon that he doubted the convention could "be held in mid-July or early July. I think it’s going to have to move into August."
Democratic officials said Thursday the committee had ensured the host sites, including the Fiserv Forum and Wisconsin Center District, are available in August. The announcement also noted hotels "in the surrounding area are available" over that time.
Going forward, organizers said they would "explore all options" in the coming weeks to ensure the convention takes place without risking public health, options that include changing the convention’s format, crowd size and schedule.
