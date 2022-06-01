Milwaukee ups ante in bid to host Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council on Wednesday unanimously approved an initiative that could move the city closer to winning the right to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.
Milwaukee and Nashville are the final contenders for the convention that could draw tens of thousands of visitors. The winner could be announced by the end of this month, according to local officials.
The agreement among officials from the Milwaukee, the Republican National Committee and the local organizing committee lays out such items as road closures for the event and security requirements, among other things.
The local host committee, which is led by former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, must raise the funds to stage the event, including a financial guarantee to cover any shortfalls.
The city would need to apply for a $50 million security grant from the federal government.
"We have reached an important stage in our work to win this convention," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement.
It would be the second major political convention in this decade for Milwaukee, which hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2020.
