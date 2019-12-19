Milwaukee TV station sues Gov. Tony Evers for withholding copies of his emails

"Oversight of the Governor’s actions is of paramount importance to the people of the State of Wisconsin and the Governor should be expected to handle voluminous record requests," the suit argues.

Evers' office has argued the station's requests are too broad and "lack a subject matter," and that the state's open records law doesn't compel emailed communications to be released unless asks include a specific topic — an interpretation open government groups dispute.

Evers spokeswoman Britt Cudaback in a statement said Evers "is committed to complying with state law and guidance from current and past attorneys general while ensuring transparency and accountability for the people of Wisconsin."

"Hopefully the legislature will demonstrate the same commitment to transparency and accountability by changing the law so they’re no longer permitted to destroy their public records," she said.

Before the suit's filing on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a report earlier this month announced Evers' staff had released correspondences to the publication after it had asked for a single day's worth of Evers' emails. The report notes Evers' legal counsel said that they were being released because the office was making an exception.

