Milwaukee Street property owner appeals Plan Commission decision on Amazon delivery center

“The Plan Commission lacks discretion to deny a permitted use,” attorneys Daniel O’Callaghan and Angela Black said in the appeal. “The proposed use of the 3630 parcel is a ‘permitted use’ under applicable zoning.”

Also, the applicant argues that the commission misapplied standards when considering if the proposed use would be compatible with the city’s Comprehensive Plan and the Milwaukee Street Special Area Plan.

“Ritter respectfully requests that the Common Council reverse the action of the Plan Commission and find that the proposed use of the 3630 parcel — for parking, access drives and stormwater management improvements that are accessory to a proposed package distribution facility located on the adjacent 3650 parcel — is a lawful and permitted use,” the appeal states.

The appeal will be introduced to the City Council at its meeting Tuesday. The council will review the appeal at its March 17 meeting. A two-thirds vote would be required to overturn the Plan Commission's decision.