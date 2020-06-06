Milwaukee police chief: Violence against officers must stop

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said Friday he's tired of people using the George Floyd protest to cause destruction and emphasized that violence against his officers must stop.
Morales repeated comments he's made in recent days that his department is not getting enough credit for successful implementation of community policing, following an ACLU lawsuit that resulted in a collaborative plan to improve the department.
"Yet when something happens in another state, it's very, very easy to jump on the bandwagon and say Milwaukee can do better," Morales said during a news conference announcing federal charges of attempted arson and possession of a destructive device against a 26-year-old Milwaukee man. "Shame on them. That's an easy narrative."
Morales said law enforcement is being crucified because of the actions of angry mobs.
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said Friday he did not support police officers' use of rubber bullets and tear gas against protesters.
Meanwhile, a Black Lives Matter protest planned in Stevens Point has been canceled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the city and threats of violence, organizers said Saturday.
A silent protest had been scheduled Sunday afternoon in the city's downtown. Instead, organizers are planning a virtual protest, the Stevens Point Journal reported.
Why Madison is marching: 'I feel like we’re not real citizens'
By the thousands, citizens of Madison and surrounding communities have hit the streets every day — and often well into the night — for the last week demanding not just justice for George Floyd, but an end to unequal treatment of people of color in all areas of life: by police, by schools, by employers.
The protests have been largely peaceful if intentionally disruptive, in some cases temporarily shutting down city streets and highways. Over the first three nights, they were followed by spasms of vandalism, looting and clashes with police that left virtually every business on State Street damaged. Most protesters disavow any link between the message they're seeking to deliver and the destruction they say has been caused largely by opportunists.
Mostly young people, many of those involved in this explosive new movement say they feel this is their time to affect their children's future. "I want to grow up in a world where I raise my children and don’t have to make those phone calls telling them to be careful" just walking down the street, said Brandon Eaton, 25, of Madison.
