Milwaukee one of 20 cities invited to consider hosting 2024 Democratic National Convention

Then presidential candidate Joe Biden accepted the nomination from his home in Delaware, instead of Milwaukee.

Earlier this year, Harrison told Milwaukee TV station WITI that he was "heartbroken" that the convention had to be scaled back, and that he'd keep it in mind when considering the 2024 convention site.

A spokesperson for Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment. It's unclear whether Milwaukee would put together a bid.

The Milwaukee County Democratic Party urged the DNC to quickly re-select Milwaukee as host city.

"We should not have to make the case for why Milwaukee would be an excellent location for the DNC in 2024 — we already did that just a few years ago," its executive committee wrote. "Instead, we simply ask the selection committee to follow the precedent of so many other postponed events and follow through on your national commitment to our state."

John W. Miller, who served as chairperson of the board of the Milwaukee host committee, said Milwaukee has already proven its ability to successfully host a political convention, but the question remains whether there'd be a coalition of community leaders interested in preparing another bid.