Milwaukee one of 20 cities invited to consider hosting 2024 Democratic National Convention

Milwaukee could get another chance at hosting the Democratic National Convention in 2024 after the city significantly scaled back its plans for the 2020 DNC due to COVID-19.
In a Friday letter, DNC chairperson Jaime Harrison invited 20 cities, including Milwaukee, to consider submitting a bid to host the 2024 convention.
Cities that are interested in applying will need to inform the DNC of their intent to submit an application by Oct. 1, and would then be invited to submit a more formal bid.
Democrats chose Milwaukee for their 2020 convention, which the city hosted last August in a dramatically scaled back, nearly all virtual, manner after the COVID-19 pandemic crushed the prospect of mass gatherings like the DNC.
Although Milwaukee technically hosted the event, the city lost out on the hundreds of millions of tourism dollars and 50,000 visitors typically enjoyed by host cities.
With the nation in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic last summer, the DNC Committee announced first that delegates and then that most convention speakers — including soon-to-be-nominee former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris — would not attend in person. A village of TV, radio, online and print journalists the size of Oconomowoc has been scaled down to a small reporter pool.
Then presidential candidate Joe Biden accepted the nomination from his home in Delaware, instead of Milwaukee.
Earlier this year, Harrison told Milwaukee TV station WITI that he was "heartbroken" that the convention had to be scaled back, and that he'd keep it in mind when considering the 2024 convention site.
A spokesperson for Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment. It's unclear whether Milwaukee would put together a bid.
The Milwaukee County Democratic Party urged the DNC to quickly re-select Milwaukee as host city.
"We should not have to make the case for why Milwaukee would be an excellent location for the DNC in 2024 — we already did that just a few years ago," its executive committee wrote. "Instead, we simply ask the selection committee to follow the precedent of so many other postponed events and follow through on your national commitment to our state."
John W. Miller, who served as chairperson of the board of the Milwaukee host committee, said Milwaukee has already proven its ability to successfully host a political convention, but the question remains whether there'd be a coalition of community leaders interested in preparing another bid.
He said U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry, who had a significant role in bringing the DNC to Milwaukee in 2020, may have his hands tied with his campaign, and that some in Milwaukee may not be interested in gambling on another convention, given how the last one turned out.
"I'm not sure if the community has the stomach to ride that roller coaster again," Miller said.
A Lasry spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Putting together a bid is an arduous process spearheaded by a coalition of community leaders. Even if Milwaukee put together a bid, Milwaukee said there are new factors that may put a damper on the city's chances.
For example, former DNC chairperson Tom Perez, who had ties to Wisconsin, is no longer serving in that role.