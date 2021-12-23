 Skip to main content
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett resigns to become ambassador to Luxembourg
MILWAUKEE| MAYOR APPOINTED

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett resigns to become ambassador to Luxembourg

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's mayor has officially resigned to become the next U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Democrat Tom Barrett resigned at 5 p.m. Wednesday after 17 years as mayor of Wisconsin's largest city.

The resignation automatically elevates Common Council President Cavalier Johnson to mayor. Johnson will serve out the remainder of Barrett's term, which ends in 2024, and plans to run for the position.

Barrett said at a news conference that being mayor was the hardest and most rewarding job he's had ever had.

President Joe Biden nominated Barrett as ambassador in August after the previous ambassador, Republican Randy Evans, returned to private law practice. The U.S. Senate confirmed Barrett last week.

Barrett served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and was both a state senator and state representative. He ran unsuccessfully for governor three times.

