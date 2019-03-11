Milwaukee will host the Democratic National Convention in 2020, bringing hundreds of millions in tourism dollars to Wisconsin while showcasing its largest city and one of a few states likely to decide the presidency.
The Democratic National Committee announced the news Monday morning, and chairman Tom Perez is set to make a formal announcement in Milwaukee Monday afternoon. The Associated Press and the Wall Street Journal first reported the news early Monday.
Houston and Miami Beach also sought to host the convention, which will be in July 2020.
The Democratic National Committee, in a statement, said it will be the first time the Democratic Party has held a national convention in the Midwest outside of Chicago since 1916.
It said the announcement comes after "Democrats saw some of their biggest and most historic gains last year in Wisconsin" in the 2018 election, which brought the election of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the re-election of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
"Today’s announcement signals that the party is doubling down on its winning strategy in this critical battleground state," Perez said.
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also said in the statement that “Milwaukee is a first-class city, and we are ready to showcase Milwaukee on one of the largest stages in the world.”
Democrat National Committee officials had been expected to announce the chosen host city last month. Some had questioned if Milwaukee -- the smallest of the three finalist cities, and smaller than other cities that recently hosted national conventions -- could handle the influx of tens of thousands of visitors, some of whom demand very posh accommodations.
But the Milwaukee selection suggests Democrats want to show they're serious about winning Wisconsin, and the Upper Midwest, in the 2020 presidential campaign.
Wisconsin, along with Michigan and Pennsylvania, were states that traditionally vote Democratic in presidential elections -- but were critical in 2016 in tipping the Electoral College to GOP President Donald Trump.
A centerpiece of Milwaukee's DNC bid is the new Milwaukee Bucks arena, Fiserv Forum, which will host the convention.
Milwaukee Bucks vice president Alex Lasry — who along with Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, helped oversee the city's bid for the convention — hailed the news.
In a statement, Lasry said the convention "is an unprecedented opportunity to put Milwaukee on the international stage like never before."
"For the next year and a half, everyone will be talking about the ‘Road to Milwaukee,' putting an emphasis on the importance of Wisconsin and the Midwest for winning the presidency," Lasry said.
Martha Laning, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said in a statement that "we couldn’t be more thrilled that the DNC selection committee has chosen Milwaukee to host its 2020 convention."
"From its breweries to its strong working-class roots, Milwaukee is a vibrant city that represents so much of what makes our nation great," Laning said. "We’re proud to be able to share our great city with the nation, and we can’t wait to welcome Democrats next July.”
The convention also will bring tens of thousands of visitors to southeast Wisconsin. The 2016 Democratic National Convention provided a total economic impact to its host city, Philadelphia, of $230.9 million in total economic impact, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau reported.
Supporters of the Milwaukee bid have said the convention could provide a regional economic boost that extends at least as far as Dane County.
Congressman Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, said he expects some convention-goers to visit Madison before or after the event as part of an extended trip. A few may choose to stay in Madison, instead of the Milwaukee suburbs, during the convention, Pocan predicted.
Pocan also said the Wisconsin selection holds powerful symbolism for Democrats after 2016. The party's presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, famously did not visit the state during the campaign after capturing the nomination.
"It's a strong signal from the DNC that it gets what happened," Pocan said. "There was a lesson learned: showing up is a big part of life."