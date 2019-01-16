Wisconsin's third-largest hospital disposed of hazardous waste for three years without taking proper precautions to prevent the materials from leaking into the environment, according to a court ruling.
The state won a court judgment of $360,000 from Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee after an anonymous tip prompted a Department of Natural Resources investigation.
A Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge signed the judgment in September, and it was announced Tuesday by new Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat who beat Republican incumbent Brad Schimel in November after criticizing him for declining pollution enforcement.
Froedtert failed to dispose of pharmaceutical drugs, solvents and other waste that is a threat to human health and the environment, Kaul said in statement.
The judgment said the hospital on a monthly basis generated more than one kilogram — about 2.2 pounds — of "acute hazardous waste."
Improper disposal of even small amounts of pharmaceuticals contributes to behavioral and sexual mutations in fish, amphibians and birds, Kaul said.
Solvents used in machine degreasing compounds, paint and glue can be human carcinogens, and they are linked to other serious health problems in reproductive systems and the nervous system.
Under state law hazardous wastes must be carefully tracked and disposed of at facilities that take extra measures to prevent toxic material from leaking into the air, water or soil.
Disposing of hazardous wastes such as pharmaceuticals in an ordinary landfill can result in the chemicals escaping the site in liquids that are pass through publicly-owned sewage treatment systems that aren't equipped to remove them from wastewater that is dumped into rivers and lakes.
A spokesman for Froedtert didn't respond to emailed questions late Tuesday.
The violations began on Jan. 1, 2013, and continued into 2016 when the DNR inspected the hospital in response to an anonymous tip that had been provided to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
This article will be updated.