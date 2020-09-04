Milwaukee health commissioner steps down, citing politics in COVID-19 pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s health commissioner is quitting to take a new job, citing in part the partisan battles over how the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic should best be managed.

Jeanette Kowalik is joining a national health policy think tank in Washington, D.C.

“As much as I love my hometown, I believe that I am limited due to factors that are out of my control,” Kowalik said in her announcement.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Kowalik referenced obstacles to testing, public health orders, mask messaging and limits on public gatherings as part of the pandemic response. The newspaper said Kowalik made clear in an interview that she was referring to Republican state lawmakers and the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court, which has challenged or knocked down public health orders aimed at preventing the virus’ spread.

“I’m talking about the state ... and all of the challenges that we’ve faced as local health officers along the way, from the spring election all the way up until now,” she said. “We’re trying to save lives with the spread of COVID, and then we’re dealing with all of these barriers to being able to do our work.”