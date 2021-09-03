Milwaukee county rejects Assembly elections committee subpoena for election materials

Milwaukee County, one of the counties that the chair of the Assembly committee on elections subpoenaed nearly a month ago to aid in a probe of the presidential election, rejected the subpoena for election materials on Friday.
In a statement, Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said he would not appear before the elections committee nor comply with other demands in its subpoena, such as request for election materials, reminiscent of the heavily criticized Arizona-style recount effort.
Christensen said he rejected the subpoena because it is invalid.
"The subpoena issued by Representative Brandtjen is invalid," he said. "Because this subpoena is not valid, I will not be appearing before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections on September 7."
In the subpoena, the committee had asked him to appear before it on Sept. 7 and provide all ballots cast in the November 2020 election.
The other county the Assembly elections committee subpoenaed, Brown County, has yet to respond.
The rejection by Milwaukee county isn't a surprise. From the start, the validity of the subpoenas had been doubtful.
According to a memo from a Wisconsin Legislative Council attorney, subpoenas are required to be signed by the Assembly speaker and the chief clerk of the Assembly. Neither signature appeared on the subpoenas issued by committee chair Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.
Vos has said he won’t sign the subpoenas but would support subpoenas sought by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is leading a separate election investigation ordered by Vos. Gableman has yet to issue any subpoenas.
The subpoenas, issued by election committee chair Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, included demands for all ballots cast in the 2020 election, including provisional and mail-in ballots, and all ballot production, processing and tabulation equipment used in both counties.
Other items subpoenaed include forensic images taken from election management servers, routers, computers and removable media like flash drives or external hard drives and the names and addresses of voters, as well as the dates and times they voted.
Wisconsin election investigations include an election audit requested by top Republicans that is being conducted by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau. Brandtjen said her constituents worry the audit is taking too long, and is too open-ended.
They also include an expanded election review initiated by Vos, who has hired former conservative Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as special counsel in addition to more full-time investigators. The Assembly earlier this week authorized up to $680,000 in taxpayer money to be spent on the investigation, nearly half of which has been earmarked for data analysis for voting machines.