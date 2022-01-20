 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Milwaukee County prosecutor suggests state or federal agencies take up complaints against fake electors
Milwaukee County prosecutor suggests state or federal agencies take up complaints against fake electors

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has suggested that state or federal officials take up a complaint filed almost a year ago alleging 10 Wisconsin Republicans committed fraud by signing official-looking documents seeking to hand the state's Electoral College votes to former President Donald Trump.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Westphal sent a letter Wednesday to Jeffrey Mandell, a lawyer with the liberal law firm Law Forward who filed the complaint, suggesting that the state or federal justice department would be best suited to determine what steps, if any, should be taken on the matter.

"This office has already consulted with the Wisconsin DOJ to discuss these matters," Westphal wrote in the letter. "The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will be available to provide any necessary assistance to the extent available."

A small percentage of voters and witnesses made mistakes on their absentee ballot certificates in 2020. Here are some examples of the kinds of errors that were either allowed or corrected by the clerk in order to permit the ballot to be counted.

The complaint was filed early last year after 10 Republicans convened in the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020 to sign official-looking documents purporting that Trump had won the state. On the same day, the Democratic slate of Wisconsin electors also met at the building to deliver the state's 10 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden.

The meeting of Republicans occurred an hour after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Biden had won the election and a month after Wisconsin county clerks canvassed the presidential election results.

“I understand the letter to say that the district attorney’s office has conducted a legal analysis and believes that there are significant issues here and possible legal violations," Mandell said Thursday.

Mandell also noted that he believes the Dane County District Attorney's office may have a level of jurisdiction over the matter, as the meeting of Republicans occurred at the Capitol building in Madison.

Wisconsin Elections Commission pushes back against 'insane' GOP data request

The letter, first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, could put the matter before Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who has not ruled out the likelihood that he may look into the matter.

"I believe it's critical that the federal government fully investigates and prosecutes any unlawful actions in furtherance of any seditious conspiracy," Kaul said last week in response to Michigan's attorney general asking federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into 16 Republicans who submitted false certificates stating they were the state's presidential electors despite Biden's victory in 2020.

Kaul's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Multiple agencies, including the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission and the Office of Lawyer Regulation, the agency that handles complaints against lawyers, have yet to rule on the complaints, which were filed almost a year ago.

The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)

The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.

While some voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.

Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think
Wisconsin Elections
alert top story

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think

  • Phil Brinkman Chris Rickert
  • 0

The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated
Wisconsin Elections
alert featured

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated

  • Chris Rickert Riley Vetterkind
  • 0

Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
Local Government
topical alert featured

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
Local Government
topical alert

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for. 

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say
Local Government
topical alert

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.

Elections Commission rejects Racine County sheriff's claim of voting violations at nursing homes
Local Government
alert

Elections Commission rejects Racine County sheriff's claim of voting violations at nursing homes

  • AP, LEE ENTERPRISES
  • 0

“To put it simply, we did not break the law,” the chair of the Elections Commission said.

LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots
Local Government
topical alert

LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.

Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too
Local Government
topical alert

Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.

Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems
Local Government
topical alert

Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.

