Milwaukee County considers leaving statewide organization after Dane County pulls out

“I thought it was important for us to be at the table to make sure the organization didn’t skew one direction too far,” McDonell said. “Things have just shifted over the last few years.”

McDonell highlighted when the WCA aligned with the Republican Party and filed an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court not to move the April 2020 election, which came as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold in the state. Wisconsin was the only state not to move its primary election, and counties including Milwaukee and Green Bay faced long long lines and few polling locations.

Also, he said WCA did not support Dane County in disputes with Enbridge Energy, which is an associate member of WCA, over carrying additional insurance for a pipeline project in Dane County.

Some say it would be beneficial to have a separate association to represent larger counties with interests that differ from smaller ones, like regional transit authorities. Czarnezki proposed such an entity in 1991 as a member of the Wisconsin State Senate.

“Whether we are a member of the WCA or not, I think an urban counties association is a good thing even if we decide we want to belong to the WCA,” Czarnezki said.

