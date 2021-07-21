Milwaukee City Council member joins Democratic race for US Senate

Milwaukee City Council member Chantia Lewis announced Wednesday that she's running for the U.S. Senate, becoming the ninth Democrat to enter the race for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

Lewis announced her candidacy the day after Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joined the race. Both Lewis and Barnes are seeking to become the first African American to serve in the Senate from Wisconsin. Johnson hasn't said yet whether he will seek a third term.

Lewis, in her launch video, is shown walking the streets of Milwaukee. Some scenes were filmed inside Sherman Phoenix, the venue where Barnes announced his candidacy.

"All my life I've been told what I can't do," Lewis says in the video, discussing her service in the Air Force, her current work as a pastor and her 2016 election to the Milwaukee City Council. She also takes jabs at Johnson, saying she is running for the working-class people who are not being represented by the two-term Republican.

"Wisconsin can do better than Ron Johnson," she said.

Johnson's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about Lewis entering the race. Johnson also didn't comment on Barnes' entry into the crowded field.