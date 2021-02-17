Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry announces Senate run

"Alex Lasry is the kind of guy who used his wealth and connections to cut the line to get a COVID shot before more vulnerable Wisconsinites," Johnson said in a prepared statement. "What more do you need to know about him?"

Lasry's campaign did not immediately respond to Johnson's allegations that he used his wealth to receive the shot. Health officials have encouraged vaccinators to use every shot available before they are spoiled if they run out of eligible people to inoculate. Lasry at the time had credited his wife's family connection and said it wasn't due to his family's money and status.

Johnson, 65, in 2016 pledged not to seek a third term, but backed off three years later, saying he wanted to see how the 2020 election turned out. He also has said he's considering running for governor in 2022.