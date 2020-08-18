Milwaukee adding drop boxes to help protect absentee voting

Absentee voting, long an option for Wisconsin voters, is getting more scrutiny nationwide now given its skyrocketing popularity during the coronavirus pandemic. In Wisconsin's 2016 and 2018 elections, about 6% of voters cast ballots absentee. In the April presidential primary, 62% of the votes cast were absentee by mail. More than 615,000 absentee ballots were cast in last week's statewide primary election. About 3 million votes are expected in the presidential race in November; 2 million, or even more, could be cast absentee.

In Wisconsin, absentee ballots will be mailed in mid-September and must be received by local election officials either by mail or in person by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Democrats and their allies filed a federal lawsuit that would extend the deadline for clerks to receive absentee ballots to within 10 days of the election. That case, opposed by Republicans, is pending.

In addition to being returned by mail, absentee ballots can be dropped off at most polling places on Election Day. However, there are 35 municipalities across Wisconsin, including Milwaukee, where ballots can't be dropped off at the polls and instead must go to one or more central counting locations. That has raised concerns among election officials about confusion among voters who try to drop off their ballot at the polls on Nov. 3.