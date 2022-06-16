Millions spent so far in Wisconsin's gubernatorial race likely just 'tip of the iceberg'

With more than $20 million already spent by outside groups on Wisconsin's gubernatorial election, where a packed field of GOP hopefuls are vying for the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this November, all signs point to another year of record-setting midterm election spending.
"The outside groups will keep spending like there’s no tomorrow right up to the election, so that number will keep growing, as will the numbers for the candidate committees themselves, so this is a pretty big tip of the iceberg," said Matthew Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign spending.
Campaign finance reports for the first half of the year are due to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission on July 15 and will provide the first glimpse into fundraising efforts by GOP gubernatorial candidates Tim Michels, Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who all joined the race earlier this year, as well as an update on campaign efforts by Evers and Republican candidate Rebecca Kleefisch.
GOP candidates will meet in the Aug. 9 primary, with the winner going on to face Evers on Nov. 8.
Evers reported holding more than $10 million at the close of 2021, according to campaign finance reports filed in January, while Kleefisch reported raising more than $3.3 million in the first four months of her campaign. Both fundraising totals have been touted as record-breaking by their respective campaigns and underscore what is expected to be an expensive gubernatorial race this year.
Rothschild said Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp. who earlier this month secured an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has the potential to spend millions. Michels has pledged to largely self-fund his campaign and launched a nearly $1 million television ad campaign the weekend after he entered the race for governor in April.
"With the entrance of Tim Michels to the race, who is independently wealthy and throwing money around like there’s no tomorrow, it’s quite likely that the old record will be shattered here, even if he doesn’t win the primary," Rothschild said. "He’s spending tons of money in the primary so far, we just don’t know how many tons yet."
Michels campaign did not respond to a request for comment Thursday on his campaign spending so far.
Candidates, special interest groups and political committees spent about $93 million on Wisconsin's 2018 gubernatorial race, where Evers defeated then-incumbent Gov. Scott Walker. Nearly $82 million was spent on the race in 2014, and about $37 million was spent in 2010.
Nearly $81 million was spent in the failed attempt to recall Walker in 2012.
Fundraising figures are just one component of a successful campaign, but they can offer a glimpse into the campaign's or party's organization, donor base and overall support.
Campaign finance laws written by Legislative Republicans and signed in late 2015 by Walker allow political parties to receive unlimited donations and make unlimited transfers of funds to candidates.
Rothschild said the gubernatorial race will not be the only one to watch as the primary and election near, however. A crowded field of Democratic candidates are running for the opportunity to face U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, this November. There are also contested races on both sides of the aisle for secretary of state.
Spending, particularly from outside groups, national donors and super PACs, will likely begin to ramp up after the August primary, he added.
"On the Democratic side, I think there are a lot of donors who are keeping their powder dry until there’s a winner there and then they’ll throw a ton of money into the Senate race," Rothschild said. "There will be an avalanche of money starting here in August."
Speaking at a WisPolitics.com event earlier this month, Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Paul Farrow and Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler estimated that spending in Wisconsin's state, congressional and legislative races this year could exceed $700 million.
What's more, the state Republican party's decision not to endorse candidates in several statewide elections this year, including the race for governor, could give an outsized role to wealthy donors and outside groups looking to spend big on the state's election.
Outside spending
Data compiled by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign show that current and reserved spending by seven Democratic and Republican groups involved in Wisconsin's race for governor has reached $20.6 million.
Almost half of that, or about $9.8 million, comes from Alliance for Common Sense, an organization affiliated with the Democratic Governors Association, for ads set to air between Aug. 23 and Nov. 8. The Wisconsin Initiative, a group supporting Evers, spent almost $1.1 million on television ads from mid-February through mid-May.
At the same time, five pro-Republican organizations have spent or reserved almost $9.7 million.
Those groups include: Right Direction Wisconsin PAC, a political action committee for the Republican governors Association, which has reserved about $5.5 million for ads to air between Sept. 7 and Nov. 8; Fighting for Wisconsin, a super PAC registered as an independent expenditure committee to support GOP gubernatorial candidate Nicholson with a little over $2 million for ads that ran between March 14 and April 3 as well as between May 2 and June 5; and business organization Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce's Issues Mobilization Council, which spent $2 million on ads running from late-February through this month.
Online conservative website Empower Wisconsin has spent more than $65,000 on ads that ran in January urging Evers to fire Milwaukee County Defense Attorney John Chisholm after Chisholm's office recommended bail at just $1,000 for Darrell Brooks Jr. Prosecutors say Brooks drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha just days after he was released in November. Six people died and dozens more were injured.
WMC's Jobs Fund, the organization's independent expenditure arm, spent just shy of $25,000 on digital ad endorsements for GOP gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch. WMC endorsed Kleefisch in January, the first time the organization has endorsed a gubernatorial candidate before the primary since 2010, when it backed Walker.
1 of 10
Ron Johnson
JACQUELYN MARTIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has supported federal abortion bans in the past and praised the leaked Roe draft opinion but said the matter is best be handled by each state. Still, the Oshkosh Republican's spokesperson, Alexa Henning, would not clarify whether Johnson would support a federal ban.
"The reality is there is no consensus on passing federal legislation, nor will there be without the process first playing out in the states," she said in a statement. "The Senator has always felt that this issue is best decided by the people on a state-by-state basis."
Johnson supported a federal 20-week abortion ban with exceptions for rape, incest or threat to the life of the mother. He also signed onto the U.S. Supreme Court brief in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — the case poised to trigger the court overturning Roe — to uphold Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban. The Mississippi law has exceptions for medical emergencies or “a severe fetal abnormality.”
"Roe v. Wade delayed a democratic resolution to the profound moral question of abortion for 50 years," Henning said in a statement.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
Where Wisconsin's top 10 gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidates stand on abortion
Six months out from the November election, Republican and Democratic senatorial and gubernatorial candidates could hardly differ more on abortion policy.
1 of 10
Ron Johnson
JACQUELYN MARTIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has supported federal abortion bans in the past and praised the leaked Roe draft opinion but said the matter is best be handled by each state. Still, the Oshkosh Republican's spokesperson, Alexa Henning, would not clarify whether Johnson would support a federal ban.
"The reality is there is no consensus on passing federal legislation, nor will there be without the process first playing out in the states," she said in a statement. "The Senator has always felt that this issue is best decided by the people on a state-by-state basis."
Johnson supported a federal 20-week abortion ban with exceptions for rape, incest or threat to the life of the mother. He also signed onto the U.S. Supreme Court brief in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — the case poised to trigger the court overturning Roe — to uphold Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban. The Mississippi law has exceptions for medical emergencies or “a severe fetal abnormality.”
"Roe v. Wade delayed a democratic resolution to the profound moral question of abortion for 50 years," Henning said in a statement.
Mandela Barnes
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Alex Lasry
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
Sarah Godlewski
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Tom Nelson
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Gov. Tony Evers
RUTHIE HAUGE, THE CAPITAL TIMES
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Rebecca Kleefisch
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
Kevin Nicholson debate
SCOTT BAUER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Management consultant and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson has called himself "100% pro-life" and said he prays Roe gets overturned.
While he once supported abortion rights, Nicholson said in a survey that he would ban abortions in all cases.
"I’m honored to be the only candidate for governor endorsed by both Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Family Action PAC," he said in a statement.
As governor, Nicholson said he would "(end) state funding of Planned Parenthood and (support) existing pregnancy resource centers around our state."
Timothy Ramthun
RUTHIE HAUGE
State Rep. Tim Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who is running for governor, also has called himself "100% pro-life."
Ramthun and Nicholson are the only two gubernatorial candidates endorsed by Pro-Life Wisconsin, a group that opposes abortion ban exceptions for rape, incest or the life and health of the mother.
He also voted against a package of anti-abortion legislation because they contained exceptions for when abortion would be permitted.
"A child should never suffer for the sins of their mothers or fathers, and all life is sacred," he said in a statement.