Millions have been spent to help the homeless. What happens when the money dries up?

As the COVID-19 pandemic forced people into homelessness and exposed safety net gaps, state and local governments combined their political will and an unprecedented infusion of federal funds to forge a robust response.

In Ashland, for example, local officials secured $700,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to buy and renovate a shuttered motel into an emergency shelter that's now open and serving the homeless.

And in the state's capital, where homeless men slept in makeshift shelters in church basements before the pandemic, Madison, Dane County and partners created temporary men's shelters with more space and services with plans for a permanent facility underway, rented motel rooms to shelter families and vulnerable adults, created better congregate shelter spaces for women and families, and opened the state's first tiny shelter campground created by a municipality on the Southeast Side.

The state has also been a conduit for hundreds of millions of dollars in eviction prevention and other funding to help people stay in their homes.

But despite significant advances and investment, the challenge of homelessness remains daunting, with some numbers rising just as federal COVID-19 funding streams starts to dry up. And people with very low or modest incomes still face a persistent lack of housing.

In Wisconsin, the federally-required "Point in Time" count found 4,775 homeless in the state on Jan. 26, up from 4,515 in January 2020, the last full count before the pandemic. That count, however, generally understates the number of homeless and doesn't consider those doubled up, self-paying in motels, or about to lose housing.

In the state's public schools, there were 16,456 homeless students in the 2021-22 school year, the most recent preliminary data available. Most of their families are doubled up with relatives or friends, often in substandard conditions, or they stay in shelters or motels. There were 3,924 homeless students in Milwaukee that school year, 925 in Green Bay, 835 in Madison, 772 in Racine and 511 in Kenosha.

"The largest challenge at this time remains the lack of available, accessible, safe and affordable housing," said Michael Basford, executive director of Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness. "We need to make whatever efforts we can to spur more development of housing for people who are low- and extremely low income.

In Dane County during the week of Oct. 3, there were 624 single adults and 87 households with children and a total of 275 individuals on waiting lists for housing, said Torrie Kopp Mueller, continuum of care coordinator for the Dane County Homeless Services Consortium.

And on Sept. 28, 207 men slept at Madison's temporary men's shelter at 200 First St., the highest number of overnight guests that nonprofit operator Porchlight Inc. has recorded since it opened the men's shelter system 35 years ago.

Once again, people are hiding in the woods and trespassing just to have a place to sleep, while mental health and substance abuse treatment needs are skyrocketing, with continuing barriers and a lack of resources to meet those needs, said Brenda Konkel, executive director of MACH OneHealth, which operates the city's year-old, 29-unit tiny shelter camp at 3202 Dairy Drive.

"We're doing our level best," Basford said. But without affordable housing, "it's going to get worse."

Forced to think differently

The pandemic and its ripple effects have forced a new way of thinking, local and state officials said.

"Prior to the pandemic, there was probably more attention paid to the formal 'homeless system' as the primary vehicle to address the crisis, but we’ve now seen how other avenues of support, such as emergency rent assistance or child tax credits, have kept thousands of individuals and families from losing their housing to begin with," said Brad Paul, executive director of the statewide association for the state's 16 Community Action Agencies and two single-purpose agencies with statewide focus: the Foundation for Rural Housing and United Migrant Opportunities Services.

In 2020, the state used $35 million in federal funds for the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program, helping more than 14,000 households in 68 counties. And since 2021, the state has allocated $205 million in federal funding through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program, helping more than 35,000 households in 68 counties. In both cases, Dane, Brown, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties got their own federal rental assistance funds.

"The Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness should also be credited with its continued encouragement of health-related initiatives through DHS and its launching of an eviction database at DOA," Paul said. "Overall, I get the sense that the state is looking at systems rather than just symptoms in some very important ways."

In March, the council released a new report with a series of recommendations to address homelessness.

The 44-page "Welcoming Wisconsin Home" action plan for 2021 to 2023 proposes addressing stark racial inequities in homelessness, investing more in the shelter subsidy program and other initiatives, improving housing access and available data, and expanding partnerships. The action plan recommends using some of the $70 million-plus Gov. Tony Evers proposed for shelters, affordable housing, services and programs for the homeless in his 2021-23 budget that was largely rejected by the Republican-controlled Legislature's Joint Committee on Finance.

A big response

In Madison and Dane County, a primary focus has been increasing the supply of low-cost housing, but the pandemic forced a much more substantial, near-term response to homelessness, city community development director Jim O'Keefe said, adding, "We are, today, a much more active player in that response."

Before the pandemic, for example, the city contributed less than $50,000 to Porchlight's $600,000 annual shelter budget, O'Keefe said. Now, the city is diverting $2.1 million in federal money to Porchlight's $2.4 million budget for 2022.

The city has set up three temporary shelters for men in 2.5 years, provided an expanded, temporary space for family shelter operated by the Salvation Army of Dane County on the East Side, opened the tiny shelter camp, and is planning the county's first purpose-built shelter for homeless men, a $21 million facility on the Far East Side.

"In all these ventures, we've paid much attention in offering safe and humane options for those without housing," O'Keefe said.

The county quickly launched non-congregate hotel shelter for families and vulnerable adults, as well as support for a 24/7 isolation and quarantine shelter.

In all, the county was able to serve 420 people in the vulnerable population hotel between April 2020 and September 2022, and through collaboration with partners, half of the people in the project were able to move to permanent housing, largely through Hotels to Housing rental assistance funding and case management, said Casey Becker, the county's division administrator of housing access and affordability.

Also, the city and county used tens of millions of dollars in federal funding to assist renters struggling with back rent and utility bills.

The area's nonprofits also are stepping up in different ways.

In December 2020, for example, Occupy Madison opened a small village of 28 Conestoga-style huts at a former bar property on the East Side.

Meanwhile, Solace Friends, a newer organization that seeks to provide a place of compassionate, safe, comfortable presence and caregiving to the community's most vulnerable people as they prepare for the end of their lives, has bought a property in Monona and will be providing a home in the spring for people who are terminally ill and homeless or housing insecure.

Currently, the options for people who are homeless and dying are almost non-existent, executive director Amy Mondloch said. The house will serve up to four people at a time, so probably about 20 to 25 people a year, she said.

The community has learned much that will affect how programs are developed in the future, including the benefits of collaboration, 24/7 shelter, how to ensure the right shelter facilities and services are available, and longer guaranteed rental subsidies, Becker and O'keefe said.

Meanwhile, "post-pandemic, I believe the public's awareness of homelessness and housing instability has grown exponentially," she said.

A need for housing

For all the efforts, there is also concern, especially about the loss of federal funding and the omnipresent challenge of housing.

Since the pandemic began, the state is administering 10 federally-funded initiatives totaling roughly $430 million, and two more last week that will provide another $1.5 million for the Veterans Outreach program and $2 million to create a permanent rental assistance program for veterans experiencing homelessness.

"Of course, these funds are limited, and, when they are spent, we will need to continue to serve people experiencing homelessness and housing security by increasing state funding for these programs -- many of which have seen flat or reduced funding over the years," he said.

In Madison-Dane County, there is still need to boost the family shelter system and to expand aid for households experiencing doubled-up homelessness.

"The needs in these areas remain very high, but the mostly federal resources we've had available to address them are drying up," O'Keefe said.

"The adjustment will be challenging," Becker said. "Government resources were limited pre-pandemic and will likely be limited post-pandemic."

Meanwhile, the vexing crux of the challenge remains housing.

"We know we can stabilize households and prevent mass displacement and homelessness," Paul said. "But over the long term, we desperately need more affordable housing in virtually every corner of the state, particularly for extremely low-income renters. We also need to invest in childcare, transportation, case management services and supportive housing options."

"Gov. Evers has included in his budgets investments to bring more affordable units online, but unfortunately those proposals were roundly rejected by Republicans in the Legislature," Basford said. "I hope the Legislature recognizes this need going forward and agrees to these investments."

In Madison, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's proposed capital budget would raise the city's Affordable Housing Fund to $10 million in 2023, compared with $4.5 million when Rhodes-Conway took office in 2019, O'Keefe said.

But communities must convince landlords to rent to people that have or have had issues with credit or rent histories, and there needs to be support for people after they secure housing to improve prospects for success, he said.

"The challenges we face require a full community response," he said. "Government can't do this alone."