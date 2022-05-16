Millionaire Alex Lasry gets extension, won't have to disclose assets until after August primary

After pouring $5.8 million of his own money into the race, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry won't have to report his financial assets until after August's primary despite the form originally being due Monday.

Lasry — a Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave whose form last year detailed millions of dollars in real estate and over $50 million ownership stake in the Milwaukee Bucks — requested more time to file the annual Public Financial Disclosure Report.

A "90-day extension was granted and the new due date for the report is no later than Aug. 15, 2022," the U.S. Senate Financial Disclosures website states. The Democratic U.S. Senate primary is Aug. 9.

"We are waiting for additional required information in order to complete the financial disclosure form," Lasry spokesperson Thad Nation said in a statement Monday. "We took the legally allowed extension and will file as soon as we are able. We did file our financial disclosure report last year."

Lasry has called for members of Congress to divest or put their assets in a blind trust to deter them from enriching themselves. He also committed to putting his assets in a blind trust if he's elected to the U.S. Senate.

In his Monday filing Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who holds a slight edge in the Marquette Law School Poll, shows just under a $110,000 salary and between $5,005 and $75,000 in assets. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski's form was not yet available Monday afternoon.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson's form shows a $111,000 salary, at least $250,001 in a pension plan, at least $350,002 in term life insurance policies and tens of thousands in mutual funds.

Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said Godlewski’s form would be submitted by Monday's midnight deadline. Godlewski’s form last year showed millions in holdings, including stock in Uber, Lyft, PayPal, Tesla and Amazon.

Lasry also delayed filing last year's form, receiving an extension in May 2021 to file his form in August 2021. His asset disclosure revealed stock in dozens of public entities, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in public companies like Walmart, Uber, Moderna, Amazon and Facebook. His disclosure showed a $300,000 salary and at least $5 million in private equity funds.

Last year, the Associated Press reported that Lasry benefitted from nearly $24,000 in property tax breaks in New York and Wisconsin that are supposed to be applied only to a primary residence. Nation told the news outlet that he would pay back the New York tax break and blamed the property manager for not ending the tax break.

Among Democratic voters, April's Marquette Law School Poll found 19% support Barnes, 16% support Lasry, 7% support Godlewski, 5% support Nelson, 1% support others and 48% had no preference.

