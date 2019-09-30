As part of a multi-year restoration of the Capital City Trail, two miles of the city's main drag for runners and bicyclists will be closed Wednesday for pavement resurfacing.
The section that will be closed is between Fish Hatchery Road and Seminole Highway. Work is expected to be completed sometime in November.
The 17-mile Capital City Trail was completed in 2000 and runs south of where the Beltline meets John Nolen Drive through Fitchburg to Verona Road. Last year 6.5 miles of trail were resurfaced from Nob Hill Road to Fish Hatchery Road.