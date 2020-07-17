Mike Pence turns up heat on Joe Biden with Wisconsin speech

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vice President Mike Pence stepped up attacks on Joe Biden with an aggressive speech Friday in the birthplace of the Republican Party, casting the election in under four months as a choice "between freedom and opportunity and socialism and decline."

Pence, drawing sharp contrasts between President Donald Trump's vision for the country and that of Biden and other Democrats, said the election will determine "whether America remains America … or whether we leave for our children and grandchildren a country that's fundamentally transformed into something else."

Pence's message in Wisconsin reflects a broader effort from Trump's reelection campaign and his allies to paint November in the starkest terms, and it highlights the core message the president appears to have settled on for the closing months of the campaign.

The speech delivered on the campus of Ripon College in battleground Wisconsin comes as polls show Trump trailing Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, in a state that Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. Winning Wisconsin is key to both Trump and Biden's plans for victory.