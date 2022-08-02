Mike Pence to attend roundtable with endorsed gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch

Mike Pence will travel to Pewaukee on Wednesday to attend a roundtable with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who the former vice president has endorsed leading up to an Aug. 9 primary against Donald Trump-backed candidate Tim Michels.
Kleefisch announced Tuesday that Pence and former Gov. Scott Walker, who she served under for eight years, will join her for a law enforcement roundtable discussion, which will occur two days before Trump comes to Waukesha County to hold a rally in support of Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp.
Kleefisch is in a sharply contested primary with Michels, whose also been backed by former Gov. Tommy Thompson. Other Republicans in the race include state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, and Adam Fischer.
In addition to Pence, Kleefisch has been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a fierce Trump rival turned close ally, who won Wisconsin's 2016 presidential primary. She's also been backed by former Gov. Scott Walker, who she served under for eight years, and more than 50 Republican state lawmakers, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.
Michels and Kleefisch were leading the race, separated by 1 percentage point, in recent statewide polling. Ramthun, who has been endorsed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, polled more than 20 points behind Michels and Kleefisch in June. Fischer was not included in the poll.
The winner of the primary will go on to face incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 8 in a high-stakes midterm election for both parties that could dramatically shape Wisconsin policy over the next four years.
