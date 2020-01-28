Mike Pence in Madison to celebrate private school vouchers

In his second visit to the state this year, Vice President Mike Pence will enter Wisconsin's Democratic bastion of Madison to celebrate private school vouchers, an issue strongly supported by conservatives.

Pence will speak shortly after noon Tuesday at the Wisconsin state Capitol building, which potentially marks the first time a sitting president or vice president has been inside the building. He, along with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, will be celebrating National School Choice Week. Former educator and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, whose office is just down the hall from where Pence spoke, has said he will not be in the building.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin held an event in response to Pence's visit, where party chairman Ben Wikler called the event a celebration for the attack on public schools by President Donald Trump and his administration.

"Trump and his cronies are sabotaging public education because it’s not their children who go to public school," Wikler said.

Advocates of school choice programs say it provides parents with options and control over their child's education and school, while opponents argue the practice comes at a cost to public schools, primarily in funding and resources.