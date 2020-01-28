Mike Pence in Madison to celebrate private school vouchers

In his second visit to the state this year, Vice President Mike Pence will enter Wisconsin's Democratic bastion of Madison to celebrate private school vouchers, an issue strongly supported by conservatives.
Pence will speak shortly after noon Tuesday at the Wisconsin state Capitol building, which potentially marks the first time a sitting president or vice president has been inside the building. He, along with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, will be celebrating National School Choice Week. Former educator and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, whose office is just down the hall from where Pence spoke, has said he will not be in the building.
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin held an event in response to Pence's visit, where party chairman Ben Wikler called the event a celebration for the attack on public schools by President Donald Trump and his administration.
"Trump and his cronies are sabotaging public education because it’s not their children who go to public school," Wikler said.
You have free articles remaining.
Advocates of school choice programs say it provides parents with options and control over their child's education and school, while opponents argue the practice comes at a cost to public schools, primarily in funding and resources.
"Private charter schools are not the solution, what we need are greater investments in our schools," Madison School Board member Ananda Mirilli said.
While not a traditional campaign stop, Pence's visit further underscores the fact that both Republicans and Democrats are looking to secure Wisconsin — a potential tipping point state — in the 2020 election.
Trump held a campaign rally earlier this month in Milwaukee, which included appearances by Pence, Sen. Ron Johnson, and several Republican state lawmakers. The rally was held blocks from where Democrats will hold their national convention to select Trump's challenger in the upcoming election.
In 2016, Trump became the first Republican to win the state since Ronald Reagan in 1984, beating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by about one point, or less than 23,000 votes.