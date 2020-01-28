Mike Pence highlights Wisconsin's 'extraordinary record' on school choice in Capitol speech

Vice President Mike Pence touted Wisconsin’s “extraordinary record of school choice” to advocates and students in Madison Tuesday and pledged the program “is here to stay.”
In his remarks at the state Capitol, Pence also lauded the state’s three-decades-long history with school choice, which began under then-Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, saying “this is where it all began.”
“In Wisconsin and across America, it’s clear school choice is an idea whose time has come,” he said at the National School Choice Week event.
The former Indiana governor, who said he “was for school choice before it was cool,” also took shots at a Democratic bill to phase out school vouchers while drawing attention to Gov. Tony Evers’ absence from the Capitol.
“I know the governor couldn’t be with us today so let’s make sure he hears this: We’re not going to let that happen,” he said to cheers from the crowd.
Evers, who told reporters Monday he wasn’t scheduled to be in the building during the school choice program, had said on the gubernatorial campaign trail in 2018 he would seek to phase out the state’s voucher program — though the effort wasn’t included in the former state superintendent’s first budget proposal.
Pence's visit is likely the first time a sitting vice president or president has ever appeared inside the current, 100-year-old Capitol building, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.
You have free articles remaining.
The event also included Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who was interrupted by protesters on the building’s first floor holding signs and chanting “shame” as she spoke. DeVos highlighted a $5 billion tax credit program, called education freedom scholarships, that aim to help families pay for their children’s school costs.
Ahead of the pair’s remarks, Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler and others slammed the visit as a way "to celebrate the attack on public schools that Republicans have been waging here in Wisconsin for about a decade."
Wikler, who said Wisconsin Republicans have "systematically stripped funding" from public schools and "did irreparable harm to a generation of students," knocked President Donald Trump's administration for having "amped up the fight against public schools."
“Trump and his cronies are sabotaging public education because it’s not their children who go to public school,” he said.
Wisconsin has three different private school choice programs under which certain students receive taxpayer-funded vouchers to attend participating private schools. The Milwaukee program, the state's oldest, began accepting students in 1990-91, while the Racine program did so in 2011-12, followed by the statewide program in 2013-14.
For now, student enrollment caps are only in place for the statewide program, which only allow a certain percentage of pupils in each district to participate. That ceiling gradually increases by 1 percentage point each year until 2026-27, when it's lifted completely.
A separate track, the special needs scholarship program that directs taxpayer dollars for students with disabilities to attend a private school, was first opened to students in 2016-17. The most recent expansions of the choice program occurred under former GOP Gov. Scott Walker and a Republican-controlled Legislature.
Tuesday's stop was Pence's second in Wisconsin this month. He most recently joined President Donald Trump in Milwaukee for a rally in mid-January, and before that he gave remarks at Marinette Marine in November.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.