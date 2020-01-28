Mike Pence highlights Wisconsin's 'extraordinary record' on school choice in Capitol speech

Vice President Mike Pence touted Wisconsin’s “extraordinary record of school choice” to advocates and students in Madison Tuesday and pledged the program “is here to stay.”

In his remarks at the state Capitol, Pence also lauded the state’s three-decades-long history with school choice, which began under then-Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, saying “this is where it all began.”

“In Wisconsin and across America, it’s clear school choice is an idea whose time has come,” he said at the National School Choice Week event.

The former Indiana governor, who said he “was for school choice before it was cool,” also took shots at a Democratic bill to phase out school vouchers while drawing attention to Gov. Tony Evers’ absence from the Capitol.

“I know the governor couldn’t be with us today so let’s make sure he hears this: We’re not going to let that happen,” he said to cheers from the crowd.