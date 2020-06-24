Mike Pence courts evangelicals in conservative Milwaukee suburb

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vice President Mike Pence launched a faith-centered tour in a conservative Milwaukee suburb on Tuesday, touting what he called the “great American comeback” as a couple of hundred attendees, most not wearing masks, cheered and chanted “USA!” and “four more years!”

Pence’s visit came two days before President Donald Trump was set to campaign in northeast Wisconsin. The dual visits in one week speak to Wisconsin’s importance in the presidential race. Trump carried the state by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.

“Wisconsin, I need you to bring it,” Pence told the “Faith in America” crowd of about 200. “The silent majority can be silent no more.”

The crowd huddled close together after the event to get close to Pence, who posed for pictures and mingled with attendees for several minutes. The nation’s top health experts have urged people to wear masks and maintain a 6-foot distance from others to avoid spreading the virus, but there is no requirement to wear a mask in public in Wisconsin.

The event highlighted the central position that religious conservatives — particularly white evangelicals, but also right-leaning Catholics — continue to occupy in the president’s base. Trump was at a Phoenix megachurch on Tuesday.

