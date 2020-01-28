Mike Pence celebrates school choice in Madison

Vice President Mike Pence entered Wisconsin's Democratic bastion of Madison to celebrate private school vouchers, an issue strongly supported by conservatives.
In what was potentially the first time a sitting president or vice president has been inside the Wisconsin state Capitol building, Pence and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos touted President Donald Trump’s education program, which includes a proposed $5 billion tax credit aimed at getting more students into school choice programs, which are largely private or religious schools.
The reaction from the crowd was a mix of fanfare and protest, which is reflective of how divisive the topic of school choice has been both nationally and in Wisconsin, where former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson created the country’s first such program 30 years ago in Milwaukee.
“I’m here in Wisconsin because this is where it all began,” Pence said.
While not a traditional campaign stop, Pence's visit further underscores the fact that both Republicans and Democrats are looking to secure Wisconsin — a potential tipping point state — in the 2020 election.
DeVos also championed Trump's campaign, but at times was drowned out by some members of the crowd chanting "Shame, shame, shame!"
Advocates of school choice programs say it provides parents with options and control over their child's education and school, while opponents argue the practice comes at a cost to public schools, primarily in funding and resources.
Pence also referenced the absence of former educator and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, whose office is just down the hall from where Pence spoke, has said he will not be in the building, as well as a bill reintroduced Tuesday by Democratic lawmakers aimed at phasing out the state's school choice program.
"I know the governor can’t be here with us today so let’s make sure he hears this, we’re not going to let that happen," Pence said.
You have free articles remaining.
In a press conference following Pence's speech, Rep. Jonathan Brostoff, D-Milwaukee, said his bill would phase out vouchers in the state and reinvest in public schools.
"(Pence) has no idea what’s going on here," Brostoff said. "He represents a complete erosion of one of the most fundamental values and one of the greatest values of this country which is strong public education and that’s certainly a Wisconsin value."
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, also spoke at the event, with both vowing to uphold the state's school choice program.
"As long as Republicans control the legislature, we plan to keep it," Fitzgerald said.
During his speech, Vos encouraged students participating in the event to cheer for Trump, Pence and DeVos and boo "those who don't like school choice."
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin held an event in response to Pence's visit, where party chairman Ben Wikler called the event a celebration for the attack on public schools by President Donald Trump and his administration.
"Trump and his cronies are sabotaging public education because it’s not their children who go to public school," Wikler said.
Trump held a campaign rally earlier this month in Milwaukee, which included appearances by Pence, Sen. Ron Johnson, and several Republican state lawmakers. The rally was held blocks from where Democrats will hold their national convention to select Trump's challenger in the upcoming election.
In 2016, Trump became the first Republican to win the state since Ronald Reagan in 1984, beating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by about one point, or less than 23,000 votes.