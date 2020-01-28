Mike Pence celebrates school choice in Madison

Pence also referenced the absence of former educator and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, whose office is just down the hall from where Pence spoke, has said he will not be in the building, as well as a bill reintroduced Tuesday by Democratic lawmakers aimed at phasing out the state's school choice program.

"I know the governor can’t be here with us today so let’s make sure he hears this, we’re not going to let that happen," Pence said.

In a press conference following Pence's speech, Rep. Jonathan Brostoff, D-Milwaukee, said his bill would phase out vouchers in the state and reinvest in public schools.

"(Pence) has no idea what’s going on here," Brostoff said. "He represents a complete erosion of one of the most fundamental values and one of the greatest values of this country which is strong public education and that’s certainly a Wisconsin value."

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, also spoke at the event, with both vowing to uphold the state's school choice program.

"As long as Republicans control the legislature, we plan to keep it," Fitzgerald said.