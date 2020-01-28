Mike Pence boosts private school vouchers in state 'where it all began' 30 years ago

While not a political campaign stop, Pence's visit further underscored the fact that both Republicans and Democrats are looking to secure Wisconsin — a potential tipping point state — in the 2020 election.

"It’s an election year in a battleground state, of course it’s political," said University of Wisconsin-Madison journalism professor Mike Wagner. "It’s not that he doesn’t believe in the issue, I think he does, but he came to Wisconsin because that’s a super important state for his side."

Wagner also noted the visit could be "one of those badges of honor for conservatives to say, ‘I went right into the liberal lion’s mouth and told them what we believe.'"

DeVos also championed Trump's campaign, but at times was drowned out by some members of the crowd shouting "Shame, shame, shame!" Demonstrators with signs on the ground floor of the Capitol rotunda booed and shouted as speakers above on the first floor addressed a crowd of several hundred students, teachers, lawmakers and other participants in the national School Choice Week event.

Advocates of private school voucher programs say they provide parents with options and control over their child's education and school, while opponents argue the practice comes at a cost to public schools, primarily in funding and resources.