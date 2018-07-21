Breaking
Mike McCabe: We are all in this together and we've got to look out for each other
From the Eight Democrats make their case for why they should be your next governor series
For Mike McCabe, running for governor was never part of the plan.
“My answer was, ‘Hell no’ for quite a while,” McCabe said about his response in early 2017 to fans of his speeches about the influence of money in politics who encouraged him to run.
Several were supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the state’s Democratic presidential primary in 2016. Some, including the current owner of the Clark County farm where McCabe grew up, had voted for President Donald Trump. Others were “politically homeless.”
“They wanted a very different kind of leadership,” said McCabe, who toyed with running as an independent but concluded it was impractical. “They felt like there was something kind of missing and they felt and saw in me some qualities that they felt would help fill that void.”
He is the only Democratic candidate who hasn’t pledged to support the nominee — though he said he won’t vote for Gov. Scott Walker. He said a loyalty pledge would be “disrespectful” to those voters who are frustrated by politicians who place party before country and good policy.
He acknowledged there are some Democratic candidates whom he “would be less than enthusiastic about voting for,” though he wouldn’t name names. But he also emphasized that if he doesn’t win the nomination on Aug. 14, he won’t run a write-in campaign.
McCabe also has limited his ability to raise campaign money, only accepting $200 donations (up to $1,000 per person), leaving him with little cash to advertise in the final weeks of the campaign. He said the other Democrats “are very comfortable playing the money game,” but his experience as executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign — an organization he helped found in the 1990s to track money in politics after an early career in journalism — tells him those checks will come with strings attached.
McCabe, 58, traces his political worldview to two experiences growing up: a neighbor’s suicide, and a lesson from his brother.
The suicide occurred as the neighbor’s farm was facing foreclosure. McCabe noted no politicians attended the funeral in solidarity. Months later, amid heavy rains, the neighbor’s son brought his own tractor to help the McCabes with the corn harvest.
“I not only saw what I considered to be a fundamental injustice, but I also got this powerful lesson in what the common good is and what that means for people to look out for each other,” he said.
McCabe’s older brother Dan grew up with deformities on his face caused by neurological damage. Other children would bully him and call him names. When McCabe was about 9 years old, in a moment of anger, he called his brother one of those names.
The look of betrayal on his brother’s face was seared into his memory, teaching him “that we’ve got an obligation to each other.”
The experiences, he said, “led me to believe that we are all in this together and we’ve got to look out for each other, and our politics need to reflect that.”
Mike McCabe
Age: 58
Address: 3634 Alpine Road, Madison
Family: Married with a teenage son
Job: Founder and president of Blue Jean Nation, a grassroots group working to empower citizens to change the political establishment
Political experience: None
Other public service: Past executive director, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign; ran a statewide civic education program for the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance; Peace Corps volunteer in Mali
Education: Bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication, UW-Madison
Website: www.governorbluejeans.com
Q&A
What life experience best encapsulates why you are running for governor?
Our government is being commandeered and our democracy is being suffocated by a wealthy, well-connected and privileged few. Working to reverse the damage done by these forces has been my life’s work as an independent watchdog and clean government reformer.
What expertise would you bring to the governor’s office that distinguishes you from your opponents?
Thirty-five years examining how government works, following the money and striving to get regular people a voice have given me a deep understanding of the strings attached to the huge donations going to elected officials and I stand alone among the candidates in refusing to take these legal bribes.
Why are you the best candidate to challenge Scott Walker?
Republican, Democratic and independent voters alike can clearly see that corruption and cronyism have taken root in government. As a candidate I am practicing what I have preached for decades and am dedicated to uprooting these weeds and getting our government working for regular people.