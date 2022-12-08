Mike Gallagher, Bryan Steil join Wisconsin Democrats in support of same-sex marriage bill

Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil joined Wisconsin's Democratic congressional delegation in support of a measure to codify the right to same-sex marriage, which is now headed to President Joe Biden's desk.

The House first passed the measure in July with Steil, R-Janesville, the only Wisconsin Republican in favor. Gallagher, R-Green Bay, joined Steil in support of the current version, which included an amendment supporters say protects religious institutions that refuse to recognize such marriages. The measure passed 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes.

Democratic Reps. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, and Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, also voted in favor of the measure, an effort largely carried by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison.

Democrats introduced the bill out of fear that the Supreme Court, which overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in June, could overturn other precedential cases that rely on the same right to privacy justices determined the U.S. Constitution provided for abortion in Roe.

"While the possibility of the decision being overturned is extremely low, that is not an excuse for Congress to ignore this issue," Gallagher said in a statement Thursday.

Gallagher opposed the initial measure partially because he said it opened the door to polyamorous marriage.

"The Respect for Marriage Act fixes the polygamy loophole in Speaker Pelosi’s hastily written version and creates strong religious liberty protections for religious organizations, including schools, churches, and adoption agencies," Gallagher said Thursday.

The bill, which Biden is expected to sign into law, would require the federal government to recognize marriages that are valid in the state where they were performed. The measure would also repeal the so-called Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as between one man and one woman and allowed states to ban same-sex marriages. The Supreme Court struck down that law, which was signed in 1996 by Democratic President Bill Clinton, but it remains on the books.

"It would be wrong to say that my husband, Phil, and I have a marriage that is any different than anyone else's marriage here in this body," Pocan said in a floor speech Thursday. "With revised Respect for Marriage Act, denying legal recognition to any legally married couple would be so far out of the mainstream, that it would actually be discrimination."

Baldwin largely drove the Senate effort to bring Republicans on board to pass the legislation. Given the 50-50 makeup of the U.S. Senate, 10 Republicans had to support the bill for it to overcome a filibuster. Twelve Republicans voted in favor of the legislation in November.

“This is an important and historic step forward in ensuring dignity and respect for all Americans," Baldwin said.