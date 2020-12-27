Midway through Gov. Tony Evers' term, Democrats want him to play hardball

“I think that what this could be is an opportunity to see Medicaid expansion in a different way, where instead of the Republicans being able to believe that it hurts us, I think we have the opportunity to demonstrate more clearly now than ever that accepting the Medicaid money, which is ours and it is there for us to just take, we could be helping our budget more than hindering it,” she said.

Though he hasn’t committed to running in 2022, Evers said he will be weighing whether he wants to pursue another campaign, while also measuring how many of his agenda items remain unfulfilled.

In the next two years, Evers said he wants to prioritize reforms in the criminal justice system, which comes as he has so far failed to meaningfully reduce the state’s prison population, which during the campaign he said he wanted to halve.

He also wants to focus on clean water and other environmental issues.

Maps in crosshairs

Evers said one of his biggest goals over the remaining term is to block Republicans from again drawing politically skewed political maps that have cemented their majority in the Legislature for the last decade. During the last budget, Evers created a redistricting commission to draw up nonpartisan maps.